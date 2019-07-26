PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers on 20th anniversary of Kargil war

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 20th anniversary of the conflict. “I pray from my heart for all the heroic sons of Mother India (Maa Bharati) on Kargil Vijay Divas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers,” he tweeted.
He paid tributes to the “mighty warriors who sacrificed everything to defend the motherland.” India’s victory in the war is observed as Kargil Vijay Divas.
In another tweet, Modi shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with soldiers. “During the Kargil war in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers,” he tweeted.
The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. “The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,” he wrote. In the photographs, he is seen interacting with Army men and meeting wounded soldiers.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...