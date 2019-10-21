PM Modi says Tamil is beautiful, Tamil people are exceptional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing a Tamil version of his poem on Mamallapuram ocean’s beauty has won appreciation from Tamil film personalities.

Acknowledging their appreciation, the Prime Minister said: “The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional.”

Here is a Tamil translation of the poem I wrote while I was at the picturesque shores of Mamallapuram a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/85jlzNL0Jm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2019

After he released a Tamil version of his poem on Sunday, Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan tweeted, “Amazing love of our [email protected] @narendramodi ji for #Tamil. We all must celebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir.”

Responding, the Prime Minister said on his twitter handle, “Glad to be expressing myself in the world’s oldest language, which has nurtured a vibrant culture. The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional.”

The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional. https://t.co/5qYL13NPo0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2019

Also, popular Tamil actor Vivekh said, “Saluting nature is saluting God..! Bcoz nature is the Almighty!! Great! Hon @narendramodi sir! Thank you on behalf of our nation, for your lovable poem on mahab ocean...!”

To this, Modi said: Thank you @Actor_Vivek! Respect for nature is a key part of our ethos. Nature manifests divinity and greatness. The scenic shores of Mamallapuram and the morning calm provided perfect moments to express some of my thoughts.”