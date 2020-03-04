PM Modi to skip Holi Milan amid coronavirus outbreak

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will not be participating in this year’s Holi Milan events following the coronavirus outbreak. Experts across the world have advised authorities and netizens to avoid mass gatherings in order to curb the outbreak.
“Experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” PM Modi tweeted.
On Tuesday, PM had urged people to avoid panicking as three new coronavirus cases were confirmed including an Italian tourist in Jaipur sharing that that he had reviewed the Centre’s “extensive preparedness” for the outbreak. “Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he tweeted.
The tourist’s wife was also tested positive for coronavirus according to media reports. AIIMS on Wednesday said that 15 Italian tourists quarantined in New Delhi have also tested positive. They are yet to undergo further tests before the final confirmation.
The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday in a bid to curb the spread of the virus had announced its decision to suspend all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of the most impacted regions outside of China which are Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. On February 4, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced its decision to cancel all e-visas for Chinese nationals and foreigners with a two-week prior travel history to China.
More than 90,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported worldwide with the death toll surpassing 3000.
