PM Modi speaks with US President Joe Biden over phone on Covid situation

As India battles the second pandemic wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on the evolving Covid situation.

The discussion also focused on India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of Covid-19 through “expedited vaccination efforts”, and ensuring supply of critical medicines and healthcare equipment, an official statement said.

“President Biden conveyed solidarity with India and affirmed that the US was determined to support India’s efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines,” the official statement added.

PM Modi underscored the need to ensure smooth and open supply chains of raw materials and inputs required for manufacture of vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics related to Covid-19.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the offer of assistance and support from the US Government. He mentioned India’s commitment to contain the Covid-19 pandemic globally through Vaccine Maitri, and its participation in COVAX and the Quad Vaccine Initiatives,” it stated.

“Both leaders underlined the potential of the India-US partnership in vaccine development and supply to address the Covid-19 pandemic, and directed their respective officials to maintain close coordination and cooperation in their efforts in this domain,” the statement added.

The Indian PM also informed the US President about India's initiative at the WTO for relaxation in the norms of the Agreement on TRIPS to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries, the statement added.