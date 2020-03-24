PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM on Covid-19 crisis

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will yet again address the nation today at 8 PM to discuss the future course of action regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
“Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of Covid-19,” PM Modi tweeted from his official account.
PM Modi had held a meeting with India Inc. on Monday to discuss future steps for curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
“Called upon industry leaders to continue the following work from home as much as possible in these times. Unless very very important, please do #StayHome,” he had tweeted.
The PM had first officially addressed the nation on Saturday, briefing citizens about the pandemic and measures that they could take to prevent the spread of the outbreak in the country. He had called for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday in his address.
Prime Minister had also announced that the Centre had created a ‘Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force’ under the Union Finance Minister to manage the economic repercussions of the current situation.
He also urged businesses and high net worth individuals to not cut the salary of the employees.
Stressing on resolve and restraint, he had said: “Our experience of Janata Curfew will help us chart the way ahead for tackling coronavirus in India”.
The PM on Monday had said that the 14-hour-long ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday was “just the beginning of a long battle against coronavirus outbreak.”
India has 446 active cases of coronavirus in the country with the death toll reaching nine as of Tuesday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.
