PM Modi to address the nation at 8:45 PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Covid-19 situation at 8.45 PM on Tuesday.

He is expected to address the nation regarding the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Surge in cases

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country was at 2,59,170 at 8 am on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the total number of fresh Covid cases reported from across the country was at 2,73,810, according to official data from the Health Ministry.

The total number of cases in India now stands at 1,53,21,089, of which total recoveries are at 1,31,08,582, the number of active cases is at 20,31,977, and the death toll has increased to 1,80,350, with 1,761 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.