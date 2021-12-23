PM Modi to hold meeting today amid Omicron threat

Scaling the population peak in India
In view of the rising Omicron and Covid cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting this evening (December 23) to take stock of the situation.
India’s Omicron count rose to 236 on Thursday with fresh cases in Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Odisha. This is the first time when Uttarakhand (1), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Odisha (2) and Ladakh (1) reported Omicron infections, as per the Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday tweeted that 60 per cent of the eligible population has received both the doses of vaccination.
Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of Omicron cases at 65 and 64, respectively, followed by Telangana at 24, Rajasthan at 21 and Karnataka at 19.
Meanwhile, India’s Covid cases increased to 7,495 on Thursday from yesterday’s infections of 6,317. Delhi’s Covid cases on Wednesday evening stood at 125, the highest in around six months. However, no casualty was reported. In Maharashtra, the infections stood at 1,201 with eight casualties.
Many States registered a spike in active cases including Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Delhi. As per the Ministry, India’s active caseload stood at 78,291.
The weekly positivity rate was at 0.59 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 39 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.62 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 80 days and below 3 per cent for 115 consecutive days.
In addition, the country conducted 12.05 lakh tests during the previous day, aggregating to 66.86 crore tests done so far. Besides this, India administered 70.17 lakh vaccine doses on Thursday till 8 am with 139.70 crore inoculations done so far, as per the data.
