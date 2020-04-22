PM Modi to interact with CMs on April 27

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
With the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases crossing 20,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with States’ Chief Ministers next week.
“PM will interact with all CMs by video conference on Monday i.e. 27th April 2020 morning,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet. This will be third meeting after nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 24-25, and overall fourth after the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases started rising in March.
After the first 21 days of lockdown, Modi discussed further plans of action with States. As all States were in support of extending the lockdown, the Centre decided to keep it in force till May 3. It was also agreed that some relaxation in economic activities will be permitted outside the contamination zone from April 20. However, States such as Delhi and Telangana decided to continue with a complete lockdown.
As the Centre is working by the theme, jaan bhi, jahaan bhi (life too, livelihood too), it is expected that States might be asked to give suggestions on staggered opening, once the current phase of lockdown ends on May 3. There is a big concern that commercial and key industrial hubs such Mumbai, Ahmedabad and even Delhi still report large numbers of Covid-affected persons. Although some positive development is that rate of growth in the number of patients have come down, over 400 districts out of total 720-plus are still dealing with virus cases.
