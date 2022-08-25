PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Suzuki Motor’s ₹7,300-crore EV Battery plant in Gujarat

On his two-day visit to Gujarat starting August 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Suzuki Group’s electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility at Hansalpur in Gujarat and also its vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The event is the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.

The Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur will be set up with an investment of around ₹7,300 crore to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for EVs.

The vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the Kharkhoda project will be set up with an investment of over ₹11,000 crore.

Poll-bound Gujarat

On visit to his home State, that goes to the polls in December this year, PM Modi will hold multiple public events, including launching a Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on August 27, inaugurating Smriti Van Earthquake Memorial in Bhuj on August 28, and inaugurating projects worth around ₹4,400 crore in Bhuj, Kutch.

The Smriti Van Earthquake Memorial celebrates the spirit of resilience of people after the devastating 2001 earthquake. The Earthquake Museum is segregated in seven blocks on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive and Renew, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project on Narmada river, and the new Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant of Sarhad Dairy of Kutch district.