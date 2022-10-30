,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara in Gujarat on Sunday.

He will address a gathering at Leprosy Ground in Vadodara, as per a Gujarat government release.

PM Modi will be on a three-day Gujarat visit from Sunday and launch a host of projects in different parts of the state where the Assembly elections are expected to be announced soon.

A consortium of European defence major Airbus and the Tata group will manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara, the Defence ministry said on Thursday, announcing the ₹22,000 crore project where a military plane will be produced in India for the first time by a private company.

“The facility will cater to export of the aircraft as well as for additional orders by the IAF. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well,” Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar had said.

In September last year, India sealed the deal with Airbus Defence and Space for the 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit