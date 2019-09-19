News

PM Modi to meet BP, Exxon executives to discuss investment opportunities

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet executives from energy majors BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp in the United States (US) next week to discuss investment opportunities, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

India has been increasing imports of crude from the US, is looking at raising oil imports from Russia, amid uncertainty over supplies after an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities last weekend.

Modi will also attend a separate investment event with executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Lockheed Martin, Mastercard Inc and Walmart Inc, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

Published on September 19, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CBI intensifies search for former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar