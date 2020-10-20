News

PM Modi to share message with nation at 6 pm today

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a message with the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,” he said in a tweet.

Modi has addressed the nation several times during the Covid-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 20, 2020
events
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.