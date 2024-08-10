Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Wayanad in Kerala to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following recent landslides in the region.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kannur at around 11 am and then proceed to undertake an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

The Prime Minister will visit on-the-ground locations impacted by the disaster, where he will receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway.

PM Modi is expected to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the area to ensure effective support for those affected.

The Prime Minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Thereafter the Prime Minister will chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation. According to the district administration, 226 bodies have been recovered and 403 body parts have been found in the disaster-hit place.

In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.

Kerala state government will provide immediate assistance to those affected by the landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district, helping them relocate to another place, according to an official press release from the Chief minister's Office.

All those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member from families who have lost their livelihood will receive a daily allowance of ₹300. This benefit will be available for up to two individuals per family. For families with bedridden or long-term hospitalized patients, the allowance will be extended to three individuals. This assistance will be provided for a duration of 30 days.

Each family currently staying in relief camps will receive immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000.

