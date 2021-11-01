PM Modi underlined trusted source, transparency, time-frame for improving supply chains

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a summit on strengthening global supply chains convened by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 and underlined three critical aspects of trusted source, transparency and time-frame for improving the supply chains.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the prime minister participated in the Summit on ‘Global Supply Chain Resilience’ on the sidelines of G20 and the summit discussed ways in which governments can alleviate pressure points in the global supply chain ecosystem.
Prime Minister Modi underlined three critical aspects of “trusted source, transparency and time-frame” for improving global supply chains, he said.
While India is already a trusted source in the IT and pharma supply chains, the prime minister conveyed that India is keen to participate in the clean technology supply chain, Bagchi said.
The US, the EU, Australia, Canada, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, and the UK met in Rome to discuss near-term supply chain disruptions and paths to long-term resilience.
Secure, sustainable, and resilient global supply chains are foundational to our economic prosperity, national security, and collective interests, the White House said in a Chair’s Statement on Principles for Supply Chain Resilience.
Countries expressed intent for working together to strengthen the resilience of the supply chains - the global ecosystem of raw materials, intermediate goods, manufacturing, logistics, research and development that ensures that the businesses and consumers get the products they need, it said.
“Secure, sustainable, and resilient supply chains require that we work in partnership, not only as governments, but with industry, unions and workers, civil society, and international organisations alike,” it said.
When the first wave of Covid-19 rolled around the globe, it caught most businesses off-guard as it disrupted supply chains on an unprecedented level. Whether in responding to acute shocks of the kind we are experiencing in global trade today, or addressing the chronic long-term challenges in sectors critical to our security, more resilient global supply chains are fundamental to sustainable economic development for all,” the statement added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...