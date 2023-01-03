The Prime Minister addressed the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) held at Nagpur via video conferencing.

PM Modi talked about integrated disease surveillance for the timely detection of diseases. For this, he stressed the need for coordinated efforts of all the ministries. Similarly, LiFE i.e Lifestyle for Environment movement may greatly be helped by the scientists, he said.

The focal theme of this year’s ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment” which will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science technology in achieving this target.

Modi highlighted the role of India’s scientific strength in India’s story of development over the next 25 years. “When the spirit of national service gets infused in science along with passion, results are unprecedented. I am sure, India’s scientific community will ensure a place for our country of which it was always deserving ”, he said.

Pointing out issues that will pave the way for the development of science in the nation, the Prime Minister remarked that fulfilling India’s requirements should be the root of all inspiration for the entire scientific community.

“Science in India should make the country atmanirbhar”, the Prime Minister said as he noted that 17-18 percent of the human population resides in India and such scientific developments should benefit the entire population.

Growing energy needs

He emphasised the need to work on subjects that are of importance to the entire humanity. To address the growing energy needs of the country, the Prime Minister informed that India is working on a National Hydrogen Mission and stressed the need to manufacture critical equipment like electrolysers in India to make it a success.

The Prime Minister noted that it is a matter of pride for every citizen that on India’s call, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. He pointed out that work can be done to improve India’s millets and its use while effective steps can be taken by the scientific community to reduce post-harvest losses with the help of biotechnology.

Futuristic needs

Modi stressed the need to focus on futuristic ideas and areas where no work is happening anywhere. He asked for keeping AI, AR and VR as priorities. He exhorted the scientific community to come up with innovations in the semiconductor chips and asked them to think about keeping the semiconductor push future ready from now on. “If the country takes initiative in these areas we will be in a position to lead Industry 4.0”, he said.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed the belief that a clear roadmap for the future will be prepared on various constructive points during this session of the Indian Science Congress. “In Amrit Kaal, we have to make India the most advanced laboratory of modern science”, Shri Modi concluded.