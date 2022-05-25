hamburger

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 11 projects worth over ₹31,400 cr in TN on May 26

Our Bureau | Chennai, May 25 | Updated on: May 25, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PTI

Five railway stations - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari- to be redeveloped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai on Thursday to dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone for 11 projects worth over ₹31,400 crore in Tamil Nadu. The projects will boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region, says a press release.

Rail projects

The Prime Minister will dedicate five projects worth over ₹2,900 crore. The projects are 75-km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project); the 30-km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu; 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and the 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline. He will also inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of ₹116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over ₹28,500 crore. The projects are 262-km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway; the 4-lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai port to Maduravoyal (NH-4); the 94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227.

Redevelopment of railway stations

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five railway stations - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari - will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over ₹1,400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities, says a government release.

