PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 11 projects worth over ₹31,400 cr in TN on May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai on Thursday to dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone for 11 projects worth over ₹31,400 crore in Tamil Nadu. The projects will boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region, says a press release.

Rail projects

The Prime Minister will dedicate five projects worth over ₹2,900 crore. The projects are 75-km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project); the 30-km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu; 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and the 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline. He will also inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of ₹116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over ₹28,500 crore. The projects are 262-km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway; the 4-lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai port to Maduravoyal (NH-4); the 94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227.

Redevelopment of railway stations

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five railway stations - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari - will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over ₹1,400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities, says a government release.