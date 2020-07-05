PM Modi wishes nation on Guru Purnima

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets fellow citizens on the occasion of ‘Guru Purnima’. He said that the day is to honour the ‘gurus’ who make our lives meaningful.
PM Modi wrote in a tweet: "Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful."
Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the nation on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The Home Minister said, “Guru's place in Indian culture is sacred. Guru acts as a bridge between knowledge and disciple. A Guru, with his nectar of knowledge, provides the right direction and meaning to the life of a disciple by nurturing valuable qualities like religion and character.”
Following the lead, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti also took to the microblogging site to wish the country on this occasion. Javadekar wrote: “Wishing everyone a happy and auspicious Guru Purnima. Today we remember all our teachers and honour them for imparting their knowledge. There is no knowledge without a teacher.”
Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima after Veda Vyasa, who wrote the epic Mahabharata. On Guru Purnima, students pay respect to their teachers.
