PM Modi’s policy initiatives a case study for world: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Narendra Modi has not only ended policy paralysis but also "provided a lot of study material for the world" on ways to devise policies since becoming prime minister eight years ago.

Shah also brought the PM at par in stature with Lal Bahadur Shastri, with the Home Minister insisting that Modi has won the trust of the people to an extent where merely on a call from him, people decided to stay back at their homes for a day, lit lamps and rang bells to welcome Covid warriors.

“For the determination of policies, government’s before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister were called governments with policy paralysis, Modi has provided a lot of study material for the world in the last 8 years on how policies can be devised,” Amit Shah stated at a function organised to release book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery”.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu released the book which is a compilation of chapters written by many eminent persons on 20 years in the governance of PM Modi. Shah, his long time associate since Gujarat days, has also penned a chapter in the book, says Home Ministry in a statement.

The minister recalled Modi's life as a politician and administrator which began when he became Gujarat chief minister and was later elevated to lead the nation as PM.

"Due to his childhood during which he experienced poverty, Narendra Modi was well aware of the difficulties and problems of the poor, after becoming the Chief Minister, he sensitively saw how schemes can be made for the last person in society and how they can reach to the last person," Shah stated. The minister listed new education policy and drone policy among some of the policies the PM executed without any backlash.