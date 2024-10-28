Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around ₹12,850 crore on October 29.

The Prime Minister will also announce the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme to cover geriatric population, those aged 70 years and above. “This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income,” as per a statement by the Health Ministry.

Modi will also inaugurate Phase II of India’s First All India Institute of Ayurveda – that include a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium among others.

Other projects

Other projects scheduled for inauguration include three medical colleges – one each at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh; facility and service extensions at various AIIMS in Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Guwahati (Assam) and New Delhi.

Foundation stone laying ceremonies will be carried out for five Nursing Colleges - Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh; 21 Critical Care Blocks at Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM); etc.

Drone services at 11 tertiary healthcare institutions - AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana, AIIMS Guwahati in Assam, AIIMS Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, AIIMS Patna in Bihar, AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, AIIMS Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, AIIMS Raipur in Chhattisgarh, AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and RIMS Imphal in Manipur – will be introduced.

Prime Minister will inaugurate five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs at Vapi in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. These units will manufacture high-end medical devices, such as body implants and critical care equipment, along with important bulk drugs.

