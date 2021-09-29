News

PM reviews eight projects in Pragati meeting

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2021

The projects pertain to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has reviewed eight projects including four of the Ministry of Railways, two from Power and one each from Road Transport and Civil Aviation, with a cumulative cost of around ₹50,000 crore.

He chaired the 38th Pragati meeting, the ICT based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation, involving Centre and State governments. The projects pertain to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

In the previous 37 Pragati meetings, 297 projects totalling ₹14.39-lakh crore were reviewed.

Published on September 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like