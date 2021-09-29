PM reviews eight projects in Pragati meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has reviewed eight projects including four of the Ministry of Railways, two from Power and one each from Road Transport and Civil Aviation, with a cumulative cost of around ₹50,000 crore.

He chaired the 38th Pragati meeting, the ICT based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation, involving Centre and State governments. The projects pertain to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

In the previous 37 Pragati meetings, 297 projects totalling ₹14.39-lakh crore were reviewed.