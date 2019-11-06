PM reviews energy, infra, farm and aspirational districts projects

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of nine projects worth over ₹61,000 crore during his 31st interaction through PRAGATI. This is the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.
The projects reviewed on Wednesday were related to 16 States and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official statement said that on the renewable energy front, Modi reviewed the creation of an intra-State transmission system in eight renewable energy rich States namely, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
He enquired about difficulties being faced by solar and wind power companies in starting new projects, including in the land acquisition process, the statement said.
On the Aspirational District Programme, Modi was informed about the dashboard based on 49 performance indicators. The statement said that even slow moving indicators like status of nutrition have shown tremendous progress. It was also noted that some districts of Uttar Pradesh have shown impressive growth.
The Prime Minister laid stress on the importance of focussing on education and healthcare of tribal children. He emphasised on the need to decide on time-lines to bring the backward districts up to the national average. He also stressed that young officers must be deployed in Aspirational Districts.
On the progress made by the National Agriculture Market platform, it was highlighted that this has helped in better price discovery of agricultural produce. E-payments are now being made directly into the account of farmers. Progress in development of two integrated e-Mandis in Jammu and Kashmir was also reviewed, the statement said.
Modi also directed that based on e-models of demand aggregation, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare should work together on a new start-up model of logistics support, particularly with regard to transfer of agricultural products between States.
On the issue of stubble burning, the Prime Minister directed the Agriculture Ministry to give priority to the farmers of the States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in distribution of equipment to prevent such occurrences.
Modi also reviewed the progress of infrastructure connectivity projects including Katra-Banihal Railway Line. He sought the completion of this project by next year.
Several projects in the North-East like the widening and upgradation of Aizawl-Tuipang highway project was also discussed. To provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, Modi said that Delhi-Meerut Expressway should be completed by the revised time-line of May 2020.
