PM SVANidhi scheme: UP, M.P and Telangana tops in extending loans to street vendors

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Street vendors who do business with pushcarts were the major beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi (Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Aatmanirbhar Nidhi) scheme, constituting nearly two-thirds of the loans availed.
On June 1 last year, the government launched PM SVANidhi scheme to provide affordable working capital loan to street vendors, who were adversely affected due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.
Launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the scheme aimed at providing working capital loans of up to ₹10,000, which is repayable in monthly instalments in one year.
Till January 31, Out of the 18.38 lakh applications 13.82 lakh beneficiaries got loans to the tune of ₹1,363.88 crore. According to the data provided till January 31, nearly one-fourth of the loan amount was disbursed in Uttar Pradesh. The disbursal was at ₹354.26 crore in the State, followed by Madhya Pradesh (₹238.40 crore) and Telangana (₹237.35 crore).
The amount disbursed was only ₹11.6 lakh in West Bengal till January 31. Compared to this, the north-eastern States such as Manipur and Tripura disbursed ₹4.24 crore and ₹1.44 crore, respectively.
Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh had taken an early lead in September with three-fourth of the amount disbursed under the scheme being availed in the State. Of the ₹120.61 crore disbursed till September 17 2020, Madhya Pradesh’s share stood at ₹92.61 crore.
Of the 125 lending institutions that extended the loans under the scheme till January 31, the major share was contributed by the public sector banks such as State Bank of India (₹382.96 crore), Union Bank of India (₹171.23 crore), and Bank of Baroda (₹145.37 crore).
Among the private sector banks, Karnataka Bank disbursed ₹3.23 crore, followed by HDFC Bank (₹1.65 crore) and ICICI Bank (₹1.19 crore).
Data available on the PM SVANidhi dashboard (updated till February 8) showed that 46 per cent of beneficiaries were fruits and vegetables vendors, followed by 21 per cent of street vendors who sells fast food and other consumables. Other vending activities such as cloth and handloom(13 per cent), beauty and fashion accessories (5 per cent), and flower and puja items (3 per cent) among others.
The average age of applicant was 41 years. The maximum share of PM SVANidhi loans was taken by men at 61 per cent and women at 39 per cent.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (in population above 40 lakh range), Indore Municipal Corporation (above 10 lakh to below 40 lakh range), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (above 1 lakh to below 10 lakh), and Kamareddy Municipality (below 1 lakh population) were the top performing urban local bodies in terms of the maximum number of disbursals till February 8.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...