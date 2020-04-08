News

PM talks to all parties, seeks help to fight Covid-19

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 08, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of various parties, who has more than five members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together, on the Covid-19 situation. The Prime Minister apprised the MPs about the measures the government is taking to contain the spread of virus.

The MPs also told about the problems faced in various States and asked for more resources to help poor people, particularly migrant workers.

Congress leader and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior MP and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, BJD's Pinaki Misra, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, YSRCP'S Vijay Sai Reddy and Mithun Reddy, JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan Singh and CPI(M) MP in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem participated in the meeting held through video conferencing.

