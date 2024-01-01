Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the three-day annual conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, beginning from January 5, at Jaipur to deliberate on challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, counter terrorism, left wing extremism and narcotics smuggling.

The best police brains, drawn from States, central armed police force, and investigative and intelligence agencies, are also expected to take up the implementation of the new criminal laws that have replaced Indian Penal Code, Criminal Police Code and The Evidence Act, besides threat emanating from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun , sources said. Organised by the Intelligence Bureau, the topics for discussion have been chosen after wide consultation with different States’ police forces and and other central agencies.

The 58th all-India annual conference of DGPs and IGPs will be held at Rajasthan International Centre located at Jhalana in Jaipur, which is after a new BJP government has come to power in the State, pointed out sources. With Prime Minister Modi’s directive to have conferences and meetings outside Delhi, the last one was held in Agartala in November, to draw attention over the need to have better coordination between the State police of north-east and central agencies.

Other than Modi, who will be present on January 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers of State for Home, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, DGPs and IGPs of States and the UTs and heads of the CAPFs will sit through most of sessions at the conference. Action taken on the issues flagged last year will also be taken up for discussion.

While about 100 invitees, including top brass of different State police forces, UTs and CAPFs, will attend the conference physically, nearly 600 remaining officers of various ranks will join the conference virtually from their respective stations.