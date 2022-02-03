PM to attend ICRISAT golden jubilee event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) on February 5 on a day-long trip to Hyderabad.

He will interact with scientists and agritech start-ups at the institute before proceeding to Shamshabad in the evening, where he will inaugurate the ‘Statue of Equality’, a memorial to the 11th-century seer Ramanujacharya.

He will spend 2-3 hours at the site before returning to Delhi at night.

The 216-ft panchaloha statue was made in China. A two-week yagna began at the site on February 2. President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit over the next 10 days.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high-level meeting at the BRK Bhavan, the temporary Secretariat, on Thursday afternoon, directing the officials and police to make foolproof arrangements at both sites.

He directed officials of the Medical and Health Department to ensure that crowds follow Covid-19 protocol at the venues and to allow entry only for those with a negative RT-PCR test result. Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad CV Anand and Stephen Ravindra, respectively, attended the review meeting.