PM to dedicate Bharat Petroleum’s petrochem complex in Kochi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Bharat Petroleum’s Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at the Kochi Refinery and the Inland Waterways Authority’s Roll-on/ Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island on Sunday.

The Prime Minister would also inaugurate Cochin Port Trust’s International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard’s Vigyana Sagar campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute. He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust’s South Coal Berth.

To reach Kochi Refinery post noon

The Prime Minister will arrive at Kochi Refinery at 2.30 pm and address the gathering. An investment of over ₹ 6,000 crore has been made on these projects, an official spokesperson said in Kochi on Saturday.

The dedication of Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex marks the first major endeavour in the country in public or private sector to produce niche petrochemicals, which are predominantly being imported.

The Sagarika International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port will open up new vistas in travel, tourism and allied areas. Reconstruction of the South Coal Berth will ensure quick and efficient handling of cargo meant for Fertilisers and Chemicals of Travancore (FACT), the spokesperson said.

RO-RO service being launched

The Roll-on/ Roll-off (RO-RO) vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island will help container carrying vehicles to circumvent the Kochi city roads, thereby ensuring seamless traffic and fuel saving. The Marine Engineering Training Institute would groom 114 mechanical/naval/architectural engineers every year in a sector which is on a high growth trajectory.

Among those expected to be present at the event are Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor, Kerala; Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister; Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel; and Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Chemicals and Fertilisers.