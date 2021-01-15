PM to flag off 8 trains connecting to Statue of Unity on January 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya, via video conferencing, said a statement on Friday.

These trains will facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity. One of the trains will use vistadome coaches, providing a transparent view of the skyline.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other projects related to the Railways sector in Gujarat during the event. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal are expected to be present on the occasion, said the statement.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line; Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line; newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. These buildings have been designed by incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities.

Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification. The projects will connect the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities.