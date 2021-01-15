PM to flag off 8 trains connecting to Statue of Unity on January 17

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya, via video conferencing, said a statement on Friday.
These trains will facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity. One of the trains will use vistadome coaches, providing a transparent view of the skyline.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other projects related to the Railways sector in Gujarat during the event. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal are expected to be present on the occasion, said the statement.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dabhoi – Chandod Gauge converted Broad Gauge railway line; Chandod – Kevadiya new Broad Gauge railway line; newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. These buildings have been designed by incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities.
Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification. The projects will connect the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...