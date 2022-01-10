PM to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in TN on January 12

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) via video conferencing.
The new medical colleges are about ₹4,000 crore, out of which around ₹2,145 crore has been provided by the Centre. The colleges will come up in Virudhunagar, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri districts, said a Central government press release.
The new medical colleges, with cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of ‘Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital.’ Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college.
An autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Education, CICT is contributing to the promotion of classical Tamil by doing research activities so as to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of Tamil language. The institute library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil Books.
To promote classical Tamil and support its students, the Institute indulges in academic activities like holding seminars and training programmes, and fellowship. It also aims to translate and publish ‘Thirukkural’ in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages. The new campus will provide an efficient working environment for the institute in its pursuit of promoting classical Tamil across the world, the release said.
