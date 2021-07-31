News

PM to launch digital payment solution e-RUPI on August 2

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 31, 2021

PM Modi speaks at the launch a ro-pax ferry service connecting Hazira in Surat to Ghogha-Bhavnagar in Saurashtra.   -  Twitter/ @BJP4India

e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries of welfare services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution on Monday via video conferencing.

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

It has been developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority, an official release said.

e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital way without any physical interface. It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed. Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary.

It is expected to be a significant initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and fertilizer subsidies. Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes.

Over the years, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner, with limited touch points between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic voucher takes forward this vision of Good Governance, the release added.

