PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations from Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga from Ranchi on Friday, with all arrangements in place at the Prabhat Tara ground.
Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.
Yoga connects people and with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world has adopted yoga, said an official release quoting Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.
“It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister will participate in the main programme of International Yoga Day in Ranchi. The State government is putting all efforts to make the programme a success. Good arrangements have been made for the participants,” Das said.
During one of his previous Yoga Day speeches, the Prime Minister had said yoga had become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world.
The Prime Minister will reach Ranchi Thursday night, stay at the Raj Bhavan and participate in the fifth International Yoga Day programme at 6 am on Friday, according to an official release.
Security arrangements have been made as over 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part, an official release said.
Gates to the ground will be opened at 3 am with free bus service, which will start on Thursday night, it said.
A total 400 make-shift toilets, over 200 drinking water kiosks, eight medical teams, 21 ambulances, jawans of NDRF and more than 100 CCTV cameras are in place at the venue adjacent to the Prabhat Tara school.
A total of 28 display screens have been installed at the venue for live telecast of the event.
This year’s slogan is: Yoga for Heart.
Besides the Chief Minister, Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of State (Independent) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi will share the stage with the Prime Minister, the release added.
