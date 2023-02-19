The Kerala chapter of the Project Management Institute (PMI) has won the Global Best Chapter Award 2022 for building professionalism in project management and promoting best practices for excellence. Srini Srinivasan, Regional Managing Director, PMI South Asia, announced this while inaugurating the year-long celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the chapter here.

The Kerala PMI Chapter was established in 2003 to bring together all project management professionals in the State. Now, the chapter membership comprises professionals across the globe, a spokesperson said. In his address, Srinivasan noted PMI Kerala has always been pioneers and path-breakers in initiatives to advance the project management profession through community building, professional development, and advocacy.

PMI Student Clubs

Jayakishore, President, PMI Kerala Chapter, announced special programmes planned for the 20th anniversary year. “These include monthly professional development talk shows, social and environmental support activities, planting of 1,000 trees, project management life skill sessions for 10,000 students, and the 20th-anniversary special edition of Annual Project Management Conference WAVES 2023. National and international speakers will join us for various projects and programmes.”

Jayakishore also announced PMI is piloting a special student membership programme. PMI Student Clubs will be launched with students of the chapter’s academic forums at professional colleges and business schools who will groom others in project management and help with future career opportunities. Meanwhile, the inaugural function of the 20th annual celebrations saw founding members of the chapter being honoured and volunteers of the year 2022 initiatives felicitated.

