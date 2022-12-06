Project Management Institute (PMI) Kerala Chapter has been awarded for its outstanding contribution to professional and community engagements as the winner of the Global Best Chapter Award at the PMI Global Summit held at Las Vegas, USA.

The PMI Chapter Awards program provides recognition of volunteer efforts and acknowledgement of their contributions towards achieving the objectives of project management impact through professionalism, volunteering, and social support initiatives.

PMI Kerala Chapter has been serving the project management community for the past 19 years.

PMI Kerala has won the global award in recognition of its flagship programs like organic farming, introducing project management concepts to school students and college student forums under the Academic Outreach initiative, empowering women leadership, cross-continent professional development events, and assistance to Government organisations in developing project management practices, said Jayakishore S.R, President, PMI Kerala Chapter.

