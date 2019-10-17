PM’s economic council gets 3 new part-time members

The government has inducted three new part-time members in the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), within a month of rejigging the Council.

In a circular, the Cabinet Secretariat said the Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah and V Anantha Nageswaran as part-time members in the ‘EAC-PM for a period of two years from the date of constitution of the present EAC-PM, or until further orders, whichever is earlier’.

Mishra is the Managing Director and equity strategist for Credit Suisse and Shah is Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. Nageswaran, is Dean of IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University.