PM’s top aide Misra to step down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key aide Nripendra Misra will step down from his position as the Principal Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in two weeks.

According to an official statement, Misra had expressed his intentions to be relieved of his assignment and was asked by the Prime Minister to continue for two weeks. It was also announced that the Prime Minister has appointed PK Sinha as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO. Our Bureau