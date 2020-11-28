PM's visit is a great inspiration: Bharat Biotech

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to its facility here on Saturday is a `great inspiration', said Bharat Biotech.

“The Prime Minister’s visit serves as a great inspiration to our team, and further reinforces our commitment towards scientific discovery, solving public health issues, and the nation’s fight against Covid19,'' the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the facility of Bharat Biotech, as part of his tour to three vaccine makers' facilities in Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad which are in advanced stages of developing Covid-19 vaccine.

Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine with the Phase-3 clinical trial underway, is the first, largest, and the only efficacy trial in the developing world, involving a large number of volunteers across 25 sites.

It's phase-3 trial is being conducted across India in 26,000 participants. The vaccine will be produced in the only-of-its-kind Biosafety Level 3 production facility in the world.

“We take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, Regulators, our vaccine development partners, medical fraternity, medical investigators including hospitals for their relentless assistance and cooperation in the development of vaccines, also phase 3 clinical trials for Covaxin,'' the company said.