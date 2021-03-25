Pokarna commences operations of its new quartz surface plant in Telangana

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) has announced the commencement of commercial operations of its second quartz surface manufacturing facility in the country located at Mekaguda village in Telangana.
Equipped with the highest levels of process automation to support a wide range of Industry 4.0 standards, the factory supports PESL’s objectives for eco-sensitive, sustainable production in keeping with the highest global norms.
With a built up area of over 6,00,000 square-feet, PESL’s Unit 2 is one of the world’s largest quartz surfaces manufacturing facilities, equipped with most advanced ‘Bretonstone’ technologies, from Breton SpA of Italy, to produce Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Regular size slabs.
The new unit is equipped with a battery of multi-axis robots to produce exotic natural looking as well as studio designs and is also powered by a whole new generation of fabrication equipment to ensure world-class quality with maximum speed and precision.
“It is a memorable moment for us today as we commence commercial operations at Unit 2. This will further increase PESL’s capabilities to serve its customers across North America, Europe, Middle East and India,” Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, said in a regulatory filing to BSE.
According to Paras Kumar Jain, CEO. “Our new unit is a unique hub of technology and automation to deliver the best in class products for our customers and to further cement our leadership position in the quartz surface industry.”
Exported globally under the brand name of Quantra Quartz, PESL’s surfaces and fabricated products range from sinks and basins to shower trays and vanities and are now being launched in India.
Pokarna shares shot up to ₹255.00 (up10.77 per cent) at BSE during the day trades.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...