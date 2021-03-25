Pokarna commences operations of its new quartz surface plant in Telangana

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (PESL) has announced the commencement of commercial operations of its second quartz surface manufacturing facility in the country located at Mekaguda village in Telangana.

Equipped with the highest levels of process automation to support a wide range of Industry 4.0 standards, the factory supports PESL’s objectives for eco-sensitive, sustainable production in keeping with the highest global norms.

With a built up area of over 6,00,000 square-feet, PESL’s Unit 2 is one of the world’s largest quartz surfaces manufacturing facilities, equipped with most advanced ‘Bretonstone’ technologies, from Breton SpA of Italy, to produce Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Regular size slabs.

The new unit is equipped with a battery of multi-axis robots to produce exotic natural looking as well as studio designs and is also powered by a whole new generation of fabrication equipment to ensure world-class quality with maximum speed and precision.

“It is a memorable moment for us today as we commence commercial operations at Unit 2. This will further increase PESL’s capabilities to serve its customers across North America, Europe, Middle East and India,” Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

According to Paras Kumar Jain, CEO. “Our new unit is a unique hub of technology and automation to deliver the best in class products for our customers and to further cement our leadership position in the quartz surface industry.”

Exported globally under the brand name of Quantra Quartz, PESL’s surfaces and fabricated products range from sinks and basins to shower trays and vanities and are now being launched in India.

Pokarna shares shot up to ₹255.00 (up10.77 per cent) at BSE during the day trades.