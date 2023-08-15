The Polavaram multipurpose project will be completed by June 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada as part of the 77th Independence Day Celebrations on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the State Government would complete all the projects as per their priority.

On the industrial front, the State was marching ahead by standing first in the country in ease of doing business (EoDB), attracting ₹13,42,000 crore in investments in the global investors meet at Visakhapatnam early this year, Reddy said.

The Government has been striving to usher in the Grama Swaraj visualised by Mahatma Gandhi by changing the face of agriculture, industry, and services, he added.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only state that has brought in major changes in the rural administrative system through 15,000 village and ward secretariats, digital libraries, RBKs, and the volunteer system to extend quick civic services to the people in full transparency,“ he said.

The changes helped reverse the decades-old corrupt administrative system, and ₹2,31,000 crore has been transferred through DBT in the last 50 months in full transparency, he claimed, adding: “The Government has also displayed its commitment to decentralisation of administration by increasing the number of districts to 26 from 13 to fulfill the wishes of three regions of the State.’‘

