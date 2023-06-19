The Polavaram Multipurpose irrigation project work has gained pace with the commencement of work for the Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam. This was disclosed by the officials of water resources department at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Monday.

The sand-filling and other related works in the first gap area of ECRF dam have been completed and the same are now in progress in the second gap area of the dam, the officials said.

The officials from the Centre had also recently inspected the damage done to the construction and opined that it could be due to the changes in the composition of ground.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to also focus on the Main Left Canal of the Project along with the construction of the project.

The Centre has recently agreed to release ₹12,911 crore for the first phase of the project and the official procedure to release the same in the Finance Ministry is in progress now.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to step up works on other projects including Velagonda and Vamsadhara, according to a release.