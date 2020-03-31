Police seizes fake masks with N95 seal worth ₹20 lakh in Bengaluru

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
The Central Crime Branch raided a godown in Bengaluru where perpetrators were making fake face masks with N95 seal on them to sell them in black. The police seized as many as 12,000 masks worth ₹20 lakh, Deccan Herald reported.
According to the police, the accused had already sold around 70,000 face masks worth ₹1.05 crore before.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) stated that the raid was conducted in the godown of ZIS Engineering, BNC Bangalore Diabetic Centre, located in the second block, HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar, on Monday night.
According to Patil, the accused persons had made 12,300 fake masks, which were stored in the godown and ready for dispatch to the stores. He said to Decan Herald that based on a tip-off, the crime branch conducted the raid.
"They used a normal cloth to make masks and had put fake N95 seal on them to sell them for a higher price and make quick money," said Patil to Deccan Herald.
The police have seized the mask and lodged a case of cheating against the perpetrators at Banaswadi police station. Further investigation is on. Patil said that the accused were banking on the coronavirus panic among the public.
Meanwhile, seven new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 98, the health department said on Tuesday.
