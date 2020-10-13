Polls for 11 Rajya Sabha seats on November 9

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Elections and counting of votes to fill 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand will take place on November 9, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm on the same date, the Commission said in a statement.
The terms of the 11 incumbent members ends on November 25. The tenure of Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation; Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Neeraj Shekhar, Rajaram Ramgopal Yadav and PL Punia from UP and whose term is coming to an end while Raj Babbar from Uttarakhand is coming to an end.
The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, should be used.
The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
