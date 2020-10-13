News

Polls for 11 Rajya Sabha seats on November 9

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Elections and counting of votes to fill 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand will take place on November 9, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm on the same date, the Commission said in a statement.

The terms of the 11 incumbent members ends on November 25. The tenure of Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation; Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Neeraj Shekhar, Rajaram Ramgopal Yadav and PL Punia from UP and whose term is coming to an end while Raj Babbar from Uttarakhand is coming to an end.

The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, should be used.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.