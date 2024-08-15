As a Pongal gift to people, the Tamil Nadu government will implement a new low-cost drug (medicine) supply scheme called the Chief Minister’s Pharmacy. This is to make generic drugs and other medicines available to people on Pongal day 2025, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Thursday.

The centre had already launched the Jan Aushadhi initiative to make available quality drugs at affordable prices through dedicated stores selling generic medicines that are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs.

Delivering the Independence Day speech, the Chief Minister said that special treatment and quality medicines are provided to the poor and downtrodden who approach the government hospitals. The middle class families who get treatment in private hospitals have to buy medicines at high prices. They incur high costs.

Under this scheme, 1,000 Chief Minister dispensaries will be opened in the first phase. The government will provide a subsidy assistance of ₹3 lakhs along with necessary loan assistance to pharmacists and cooperative societies, he said, after hoisting the national flag at Fort St. George.

Kaakum karangal scheme

A new scheme ‘Chief Minister’s Kaakum Karangal’ will also be introduced to improve the livelihood and security of retired Ex-Servicemen who have served their young years in the armed forces for the motherland. The Ex-Servicemen will be facilitated to avail loans upto ₹1 crore from banks for starting their business.

Under this scheme, 30 per cent capital subsidy and 3 per cent interest subsidy will be provided for the loan amount set up under this scheme. They will also be given necessary training like skill and entrepreneurship development training by the government. The families of those killed in action are also covered under this scheme, he said.

Projects worth ₹400 crore benefiting 400 ex-servicemen in the next two years will be provided with capital subsidy of about ₹120 crore and interest subvention of 3 per cent. The monthly pension to freedom fighters will be increased from ₹20,000 to ₹21,000, he said.

Study of calamities

In recent years, climate change has emerged as a major problem. Recently, heavy rains caused a massive landslide in Wayanad. In Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiris and Valparai hilly regions, The Western Ghats like Kodaikanal and the hilly areas comprising Yercaud and Yelagiri are the hilly terrains. The State government will conduct a systematic study of the natural calamities that may arise during heavy rains.

A comprehensive scientific study will be undertaken in these areas by the State Disaster Management Department and a committee will review the measures to be taken by the government to anticipate, mitigate and reduce risk in the long term for future vulnerabilities and risks. The State government will take appropriate action on the recommendations, he said.