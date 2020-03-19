Portea Medical and Verloop launch chatbot in partnership Goa Government to disseminate information on Covid-19

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Home healthcare start-up, Portea Medical, in partnership with Verloop, a customer support and engagement automation platform, has launched Cobot-19, an information and awareness chatbot.
The initiative that has been launched in partnership with the Government of Goa comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged private players to harness technology to tackle the ongoing health crisis.
Cobot-19 will disseminate information related to coronavirus through data gathered from trusted sources including the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins. Portea’s experts have further reviewed the information to ensure that only authentic, helpful and easy-to-understand information is shared with the general public. Verloop has developed the technical aspects of the Chatbot.
Vishwajit P Rane, Minister of Health, Government of Goa, said, “We are happy to launch Cobot-19 as a one-stop source of information for our citizens on COVID-19 and its various aspects. We are the first State in the country to take up an initiative at this scale and our aim is to resolve the confusion caused by countless advisories from different sources as well as rumours. Taking inspiration from how the Singapore Government harnessed the power of WhatsApp recently, we have created this Chatbot as a unified official point of communication for all COVID-19 related information. It is revolutionary and will be an effective interface to stem the flow of misinformation and clear doubts around the disease. We thank Portea Medical and Verloop for their support.”
With Cobot-19, people will be able to resolve their queries around precautions to be taken to avoid getting infected, diet to boost immunity, health department contact information in case of emergency, among other things. To use the chatbot, people must save the WhatsApp number (+91 7948058218) in their contacts. Once they access the message, the bot will greet them with a welcome message and ask them to choose from available options depending on the information they need. The bot is available in English and Konkani currently.
“In a country like India, which is home to a population of over 100 million senior citizens who are especially vulnerable, timely dissemination of verified information, education and avoiding fake news are a must during a public health emergency. Cobot-19 is our attempt at dispelling myths and ensuring that people stay aware of the latest developments in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic and know who to approach. We are the only country after Singapore to have launched such a chatbot at this scale and, if successful, we aim to replicate it at the national level as well,” said Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...