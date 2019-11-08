‘Ports should focus on ease of doing business,delivering value to customers’

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
Ports should focus on ease of doing business and delivering the value to the customer, and for that co-operation among all the stake-holders, especially the government agencies, is needed, according to P Raveendran, the Chairman of Chennai port.
Raveendran was chairing a session on port services on Friday, the concluding day of the two-day Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Co-operation (BIMSTEC) ports’ conclave.
“In the global supply chain, ports play a vital role and a country’s economic growth and prosperity largely depended on them,” Raveendran said.
Rinkesh Roy, Chairman, Paradip port, explained the steps taken by the port to pave the way for hassle-free cargo movement and evacuation and how it had resulted in a 60-70 per cent jump in volumes. “We are focussing on infrastructure development, transparency system and taking care of ecological concerns. Single window system and e-services have played a key role,” he explained.
UD Jayatissa, Director (Logistics) of Sri Lanka Ports’ Authority, explained, how Colombo port had emerged as a major container hub in Asia and the importance of containerisation. “Container vessels are getting bigger and all the ports, including Visakhapatnam which has a container terminal, should gear up for that,” he said.
DK Srinivas, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, spoke about the role of Customs in making port operations easy for customers. U Sein Win, representative of Myanmar, and Ugyen Tshering, the representative of Bhutan, also spoke.
K Ramamohana Rao, the Chairman of Visakhapatnam port, thanked all the delegates.
