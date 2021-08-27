Power Minister urges his Cabinet colleagues, CMs to use electric vehicles for official purposes

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the country, the Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh has written to all the Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the Government's initiative on transformative mobility and advice their respective departments to convert their official fleet to EVs, according to the government press release.
"...the Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the Government of India’s initiative on transformative mobility and advice their respective Ministries/Departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes," the release said.
The initiative is part of the ongoing GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN launched by the Government to promote Electric Vehicles to meet multiple objectives - attaining the goal of reducting emissions, energy security, energy efficiency etc.
According to the Government, such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch to E-Mobility.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...