Power Minister urges his Cabinet colleagues, CMs to use electric vehicles for official purposes

Our Bureau NewDelhi | Updated on August 27, 2021

Power Minister RK Singh Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

This initiative is part of the Centre’s ‘go electric campaign’ to encourage switching over to E-Mobility.

In a bid to promote electric vehicles in the country, the Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh has written to all the Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the Government's initiative on transformative mobility and advice their respective departments to convert their official fleet to EVs, according to the government press release.

"...the Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the Government of India’s initiative on transformative mobility and advice their respective Ministries/Departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes," the release said.

The initiative is part of the ongoing GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN launched by the Government to promote Electric Vehicles to meet multiple objectives - attaining the goal of reducting emissions, energy security, energy efficiency etc.

According to the Government, such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch to E-Mobility.

Published on August 27, 2021

electric vehicles
