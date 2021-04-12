Power Ministry and MNRE planning a data centre

The Ministries of Power and New & Renewable Energy are planning to jointly build a data centre, Secretary of New & Renewable Energy Indu Shekhar said on Monday.

“We are working on a data centre, in collaboration with the Ministry of Power. The project is at a conceptualisation stage,” Shekhar said at the launch of the second edition of India Energy Dashboards by NITI Aayog.

Developed by Prayas Energy Group, the India Energy Dashboards platform will host all official energy data from across departments and ministries on one platform to aid investors and researchers, said Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog.

“The interaction of environmental concerns with energy will continue to shape the energy marketplace. Quality and robust energy data is essential for planning and strategising the energy security of the nation,” Kant said.

“The restoration of the financial health of discoms will generate a trove of data that we will share on this platform,” said Power Secretary Alok Kumar.

Apart from Power, the platform aims to integrate live data from the Ministries of Coal, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and New & Renewable Energy, among other sources.