Power Ministry grants 9 months to renewable energy projects for availing exemption on ISTS charges

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

The Ministry of Power has given an additional nine month waiver to wind and solar energy projects for being eligible to avail an exemption from interstate transmission system (ISTS) charges and losses on transmission.

This exemption was valid till March 31, 2022. It will now be valid till December 31, 2022 after an order by the Ministry of Power was issued last week. After the extension, ISTS charges will be waived, for 25 years, for solar and wind projects commissioned till December 2022.

The Ministry of Power issued these fresh orders while referring to a February 13, 2018 order that had fixed the previous deadline.

