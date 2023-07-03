India has installed power generation capacity of 417,688 MW (as of May 31, 2023), which is expected to double by 2030. So, there is a need to upgrade the transmission system so that it is able to carry that much more energy.

While there are plans to lay new transmission lines, the Ministry of Power is also working on “reconductoring” -- doing up the existing lines so that more energy could be put through —something like broadening an existing highway.

The Indian national grid, with voltage levels up to 765 kV AC and 800kV HVDC transmission systems, is spread over 472,345 circuit km. It consists of Inter-state transmission systems (ISTS) and Intra-state transmission systems (Intra-STS).

An issue in building new lines is securing ‘right of way’ (ROW); as such, ‘reconductoring’ is being thought of as another means of improving the country’s transmission capacity.

A recent ‘Draft paper on Reconductoring of Transmission lines’ produced by the Central Electricity Authority defines reconductoring as “a process of stringing of new conductors on existing towers using the same RoW, to increase the thermal capacity of transmission lines.” A ‘conductor’ is the cable that carries electricity.

However, this may require modification or replacement of some towers in cases where the load bearing capacity of the tower is not sufficient. It would also require replacement of terminal bay equipment with high rating equipment, commensurate with the rating of new conductors., the paper says.

The paper, which has been put up for public comment, notes that a key issue in reconductoring would be the choice of tariff mechanism – regulated tariff or tariff derived by a competitive bidding process.

Representations have been received from transmission associations as well as industry over allocating reconductoring works under RTM to the transmission licensee of the original line, the paper notes. Their apprehensions include higher implementation cost and lack of transparency in RTM, it says.

On the other hand, if it is put under competitive bidding, questions would arise over the ownership of the asset. In a typical situation of shared ownership, where the towers are owned by the existing licensee and the conductors by the new, “disputes may arise on sharing of tariff as towers are owned by one licensee, and the conductor by another licensee,” the paper says. Further, if problems arise on the availability of the transmission lines, there would be a “blame game”.

These are some of the many issues that would need to be resolved before reconductoring is brought in.

