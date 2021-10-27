PPP operators at major ports hail government’s move to shift them to market pricing

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The government’s move to allow existing private terminals at major ports to shift to a market pricing regime from a regulated setup will help stressed facilities to survive, facilitate investments into operating terminals for infrastructure improvements and is unlikely to result in exponential increase in cargo handling rates.
“It’s a very sensible, pragmatic and fair decision by the Ministry of ports, shipping and waterways,” said an industry executive.
Terming it as a “positive move in the right direction”, the chief operating officer of a private container terminal located on India’s Western coast said: “It will allow us to get the return on investment (RoI) that we were not getting since starting operations”.
“This will give us a path to create a meaningful journey by allowing us to invest and support infrastructure development for the benefit of India’s export-import trade while ensuring a decent return on investment to private operators,” he added.
The move also protects the port authorities from allegations of facilitating ‘windfall gains’ to operators as they have to share half of the contractually mandated royalty or revenue share on the incremental rates above the ceiling rates set by the rate regulator, with the port authorities.
Referring to apprehensions in some quarters that the move could drive up tariffs at privately run terminals in major ports, the managing director of a port operating company said: “Allowing freedom to set rates based on market forces, does not necessarily mean a steep increase in tariffs as the operators will have to factor in the competition prevailing in the vicinity before increasing rates”.
With market determined tariffs, the private operators will be able to give discounts to users to ramp up volumes with the hope of getting higher rates when the volumes rise. “So far, the extra effort of offering discounts to users to attract volumes is not getting compensated as we are compelled to charge higher rates on gaining volumes but only up to the maximum level set by the rate regulator,” he stated.
“Under a free market pricing, if we give discounts and attract more volumes, then slowly we can start charging more than the ceiling rate set by the regulator, depending on competition. So, there is some incentive,” he said.
This will also level the playing field between major ports and non-major ports that already have the freedom to set market rates, which was making it tough for private terminals in major ports to compete with them till now. “Allowing market forces to set rates will also help improve the viability of projects and inject life into some of the stressed terminals,” he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...