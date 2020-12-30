Pradhan inaugurates IndianOil Remote Monitoring &Operation Centre in Hyderabad

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister, on Tuesday inaugurated IndianOil’s Remote Monitoring & Operation Centre for remote tracking of IndianOil’s Refinery Gas Turbines based in Hyderabad.

After the launch, the Minister said this is an important day for the nation as the vision of the Prime Minister for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India has been combined in the development of a great technology to ensure preventive as well as proactive monitoring and maintenance of refinery gas turbines remotely from here at Hyderabad.

He said this is an indigenous technology developed by Indian technocrats and IndianOil is winding up the 2020 with this digital intervention.

This is the first time ever, such a multi-unit monitoring system in the country is being implemented by an Oil PSU in India. Originally, this remote monitoring system was envisaged to be operated out of GE’s Atlanta Analytical Centre in the United Sates. But owing to Data Residency Clause and National Cyber Security Guidelines, the Centre would now be operated out of Hyderabad.

“To implement this project well on schedule, a core group of IndianOil experts worked closely with BHEL-GE Gas Turbine. IndianOil has been taking several digital initiatives to enhance energy efficiency, reliability and performance while ensuring contribution to environmental sustainability,” said SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil.

By deploying this technology, the Gas Turbine Operational Data flowing in digitally from 27 gas turbines of the eight IndianOil refineries across the country would be analysed round the clock here at the Remote Monitoring Center, Hyderabad.

Through analysis of this Gas turbine data at Hyderabad, this facaility detects and diagnoses emerging issues relating to Gas turbines before they become critical and severe and triggers corrective actions. With such diagnostics, refinery process unit shut downs can be prevented, thereby enhancing the reliability of the refineries.

With the implementation of this system, IndianOil refineries would achieve much higher standards of excellence and sustain IndianOil’s technology leadership.

Pradhan also reviewed the industry performance by oil marketing companies in Telangana, attended by officials from all Oil PSUs in the State.