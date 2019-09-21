Pradhan urges NMDC to step up iron ore output, expedite steel plant

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today called on the state-owned mining major NMDC to step up iron ore mining and expedite the Nagarnar Steel Plant.

Following a review meeting of the NMDC performance here with the NMDC Board and its management, the Steel Minister said that increased production will help keep in check iron ore prices in the country. The Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was also present at the meeting.

Pradhan said NMDC should focus on increasing iron ore production. This will bring in the benefit of keeping prices in check and ensuring equitable supply of raw material to all steel producers.

He called upon NMDC to carry-out sustainable and responsible mining using digital means and directed the execution and timely commissioning of the various ongoing projects, especially NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (NISP). He was keen that the NISP be monitored regularly so that it can be completed on priority.

He enquired about the progress of the Slurry Pipeline Project of NMDC, which will play a significant role in transport of ore and bring down logistics costs.

NMDC CMD Baijendra Kumar apprised the Minister about the public sector company’s performance, progress of ongoing projects, expansion plans and assured that efforts are put to ensure maximising productivity and profitability of the company.